Viana's Man City move celebrated: Source of pride Portuguese directors now following our great coaches and players

The president of the National Association of Football, Futsal and Beach Soccer Directors (ANDIF) in Portugal is delighted seeing Hugo Viana land the Manchester City sporting director's post.

António Diamantino Gonçalves says Viana's move from Sporting CP to City should act as inspiration for other football directors working in Portuguese football.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, “Hugo Viana’s ability and category completely changed Sporting. The club became more transparent. Things appear done. At a time that wasn't even good financially for Sporting, he managed to do an excellent job, which leads us to believe that, in difficult times, great clubs are made when there are great men at the helm.

"Hugo Viana is an example of this. It is an honour for us to have him as leader.

"It is a source of pride that, in line with the players and coaches we have in the first line, the directors are following the same path."