Tribal Football
Most Read
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
REVEALED: Terzic being discussed inside Man Utd
Man Utd set knockdown price for Maguire
Jorginho makes career Arsenal decision

Viana's Man City move celebrated: Source of pride Portuguese directors now following our great coaches and players

Viana's Man City move celebrated: Source of pride Portuguese directors now following our great coaches and players
Viana's Man City move celebrated: Source of pride Portuguese directors now following our great coaches and playersAction Plus
The president of the National Association of Football, Futsal and Beach Soccer Directors (ANDIF) in Portugal is delighted seeing Hugo Viana land the Manchester City sporting director's post.

António Diamantino Gonçalves says Viana's move from Sporting CP to City should act as inspiration for other football directors working in Portuguese football.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, “Hugo Viana’s ability and category completely changed Sporting. The club became more transparent. Things appear done. At a time that wasn't even good financially for Sporting, he managed to do an excellent job, which leads us to believe that, in difficult times, great clubs are made when there are great men at the helm.

"Hugo Viana is an example of this. It is an honour for us to have him as leader.

"It is a source of pride that, in line with the players and coaches we have in the first line, the directors are following the same path."

Mentions
Premier LeagueViana HugoManchester CitySporting LisbonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Four Sporting CP Viana signings linked with Man City move
CONFIRMED: Man City announce Viana as Begiristain replacement
Boa Alma: Viana will want to take Amorim to Man City