Sporting CP coach Amorim makes Man City decision

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim has welcomed the prospect of a move to Manchester City.

Amorim has been identified as a potential replacement at City for Pep Guardiola. Guardiola's deal expires at the end of the season.

iNews says Amorim is flattered by the interest and would be happy to take on the assignment at  City.

Amorim has been the coach of Sporting since the spring of 2020. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.

Adding credence to the report is Sporting football chief Hugo Viana's decision to move to City at the end of this season.

