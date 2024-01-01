Sporting CP coach Amorim emerging as top Man City option

Sporting CP's manager Ruben Amorim could be heading to England in the summer.

Amorim is being seen as the natural successor to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

While the Premier League champions still hope they can retain Guardiola, they are aware he may choose to leave in the summer.

Per The Guardian, Amorim is already being sounded out regarding the move.

The Portuguese manager would be interested in the job, given he may already have reached his ceiling at Sporting.

Amorim has won two Portuguese league titles and may be ready to test himself at the highest level.