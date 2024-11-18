Stelling on Tuchel taking holidays during England games: I found it absolutely bewildering

New England manager Thomas Tuchel has caused controversy after taking a holiday during the national side's fixtures leaving Stuart Pearce and Jeff Stelling conflicted.

The former Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach will not take the role until January 1st which confused many as interim manager Lee Carsley had to take over.

Stelling spoke on the decision and explained his theory on why the German coach did not start right away.

“It is bewildering, I found it absolutely bewildering,” he said. “There was some stuff coming out about tying up loose ends at Bayern Munich but I can’t believe that’s the real reason behind it.

“I was shocked by it, my theory - and I don’t know if I’m alone in this - Greece away was looking like a tricky game and the last thing England or the FA would want is a new manager starting with a defeat and that was a possibility.”

Former England star Pearce also commented on the decision for Tuchel to start in the new year and suggested he would do the same due to the importance of the job.

“Yes I probably would have to because of the magnitude of the job,” Pearce said.

“The thing with international football as well is you can take your holiday now, between now and January, that is the holiday period for an international manager.”

Pearce also spoke on Carsley who many England fans have warmed to due to his great form in recent weeks leaving many questioning whether he would go into club football.

"I don't see it," he said. "I think with the period he's had with England his esteem and experience would have grown. He's ticked a box in his CV which is really good.

"If I was Lee, I'd say give me a contract for two tournaments - four years - as the alternative in club football is you can be in and out in less than a year, then where do you go from there?

"Job security is a big thing and I think the nature of Lee and the person he is I think he'll be more suited to sitting tight at the moment."

