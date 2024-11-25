Dalot admits he is "comfortable" under Amorim as Man Utd prepare for Europa League clash

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has a lot of time for new coach Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese is excited to work with his countrymen, even though he admitted it has been tough learning a new formation and system.

Advertisement Advertisement

United are playing a 3-4-3, as evidenced by their 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town, which is entirely different to the 4-3-3 formation Erik ten Hag used for the past few years.

"We obviously didn't have a lot of days to put it all together," said Dalot to reporters post-game.

"But I think we need to give credit to all the players involved and staff, who gave us all the information that we needed to be ready for this game. We now have a couple of days more to keep working on that and look forward to Thursday (FK Bodø/Glimt) in the Europa League."

He then added: "He's made an impact straight away. I think his philosophy and the way he wants to play, I think it suits the standards of the club. The intense football, working hard for the team and we just need to put it in practice now.

"He's really demanding. He's exactly what we need for this type of club and that's the standard the club should be, High demanding people, really professional and working hard for the team.

"I think that's the clear message he gives us every day. He is really clear. That's what I said, we have to give credit to him and his staff for all the information they gave us. It was really clear and obviously now it will take training sessions and games to put it into practice."

On the instructions he got: "Sprint back, really hard working, give an option and don't be afraid to have the ball. The message he gave to me was clear for every body and he wants us to have more control of the games," he said.

"I feel comfortable, I've played on the left a couple of times now. The system is new for this club but I've played with three centre backs before so I can adapt really quick."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play