Paul Vegas
Carsley: England coach Tuchel has players to win World Cup
Former England coach Lee Carsley insists the squad is good enough to win the 2026 World Cup.

Carsley has just stepped down as caretaker coach to return to his England U21 post.

And he says new Three Lions coach Thomas Tuchel has the players capable of winning the World Cup.

"I think we are in a good position to do that," he said. "I think we have the talent to do it.

"We have got all of the tools. We just need to play them in the order.

"Thomas' pool of players has increased so we have left the squad in a fantastic position.

"I have been lucky now to be at the last couple of World Cups and the timing of the players being in form, physically and mentally, at the right time, picking the right squad."

 

 

