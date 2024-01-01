Southampton youngster Fernandes says the "atmosphere in England" is much better than in Portugal

Tribal Football
Fernandes says the "atmosphere in England" is much better than in Portugal
Fernandes says the "atmosphere in England" is much better than in PortugalAction Plus
Southampton new signing Mateus Fernandes admitted he has loved his life at the club so far.

The 20-year-old signed from Sporting CP in Portugal in the summer, having been on loan at Estoril last term.

Fernandes revealed the biggest difference between the Premier League and the Portuguese first division.

Per Daily Echo, he said: “I am very happy to be here. As I said in my first interview, it’s a dream come true to play in the Premier League with good players and a good coach.

“The intensity and the quality of all the players is different in England. The atmosphere in the stadium is very different.

"The Sporting stadium is very good, but in Portugal, we don’t have many stadiums that have a great atmosphere.

“In England, we have that. I’ve enjoyed every stadium. I prefer to play at our stadium. I really like the atmosphere in England. I’ve really enjoyed every minute on the pitch and I want more.”

