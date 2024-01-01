Tribal Football
Southampton boss Martin: Archer needs a goal
Southampton boss Russell Martin says Cameron Archer just needs a goal to find his form.

Archer is yet to score for Saints, having missed from the spot in defeat to Manchester United a fortnight ago.

 Martin told the Daily Echo: "I think Cam needs to get his first (Premier League) goal. He had chances.

"He was such a threat. When he gets that first goal, I think he will really take off. We need to keep doing what we are doing. 

"We just need to keep getting better and better and it will come." 

