Southampton boss Martin: Ramsdale? It makes me sick

Southampton manager Russell Martin has said Aaron Ramsdale does not deserve to have conceded seven goals in three games.

The Englishman has come in on a permanent deal from Arsenal for regular game time.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he has not enjoyed the best of games in terms of goals conceded, Martin is happy with his goalkeeping.

“He’s a top goalkeeper," Martin said. "He’s played three games and I don’t know how he’s conceded three goals.

“It’s not fair on him really. The stuff he does with the ball at his feet, the decisions he makes, help us as a group and as a team.

“He’s a top goalkeeper and he’s showing that. I’ve only watched the equalizer once and that was enough because it made me feel sick."