Antti Niemi exclusive: I'd love to see my old Southampton boss Strachan in football again!

Antti Niemi admits Southampton remains a special club for him - and says his time playing for former manager Gordon Strachan was among the best periods of his career.

Niemi opened up about his playing career, when speaking with Tribalfootball.com, and his time working with Strachan at Southampton.

“It has been a long, it is 2024 now and I think I left Southampton in 2005 so it has almost been 20 years but definitely looking back on my career I have enjoyed every club I have been to even Glasgow Rangers I had a fantastic time even though I wasn’t playing very much,” Niemi recalled.

“Then I went to Hearts and that was brilliant for me, Edinburgh and Hearts then from there I went to Southampton under Gordon Strachan for two years and we had some great times and some great results.”

Indeed, Niemi admits he still looks out for Southampton's results even today.

“When Southampton play, I always check the results but I think that’s normal for any ex-player who enjoyed their time at a certain club there is some emotional attachment and Southampton are definitely the club I had my best memories at as a footballer.”

The ex-Southampton goalkeeper spoke more on Strachan, who left the Scotland job in 2017 and has not returned to management since. Niemi admits it's something that is a surprise.

“Gordon Strachan, if he is anything like I remember the Gordon Strachan I had, being he is very strong minded, he sets targets and he works extremely hard, so yeah I am surprised as I know the man, I know how good he is.

“Although it may be his own choice, I have not spoken to him but I would love to see him in football. He was so energetic and his man management skills were fantastic and he works really hard so I would love to see him in football again very soon.”

Antti Niemi was speaking to Tribalfootball.com courtesy of Freebets.com.