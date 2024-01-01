Southampton signing Ramsdale happy playing for Martin

Aaron Ramsdale has enjoyed his first week with Southampton boss Russell Martin.

Ramsdale left Arsenal for Saints a fortnight ago.

Advertisement Advertisement

The England goalkeeper said: “The way the staff want to play - they want to play football. I knew a lot about them from their time at Swansea and MK Dons.

“He wants to play football and keep the ball on the ground in open play. They want to create overloads. That game (play-off final) was a testament to that.

“It was a great move and a great finish from Arma against Cardiff. Even watching the game against Cardiff there were some fantastic goals.

“Dean (Thornton) wants his goalkeepers to play out and first and foremost he wants them to keep goal and be proactive.

“If that is coming for crosses or through balls, that is what we are there to do. I’ve watched plenty of the manager’s team. It’s exciting football.

“The way he talks about it and the way he spoke in pre-season about ‘losing our way’ is a real breath of fresh air.

“I feel like the supporters have also taken that on. They know how we are going to set up and play. If it works, brilliant. If it doesn’t, ok, we move on to next week.

"Hopefully I can add a bit of experience and quality to that and help this club win games of football."

He added: "I've developed massively as a person (since his previous relegations). Becoming a father and a husband helped a lot with that.

"Last year was difficult for myself because I didn't play as much as I would have liked to - but that puts things into perspective.

"Football isn't life and death. You go home to your son and wife - that brings you down to earth quickly.

"I've gained crazy experiences as a goalkeeper. I went from two teams that got relegated to playing for a team in the Champions League that was pushing for a title.

"A few England caps as well. Hopefully, I can add all of that together and stay level-headed at one pace to put together some good performances for Southampton."