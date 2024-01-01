Southampton make formal bid for Arsenal's Ramsdale

Southampton are said to have put in a formal bid to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal.

The shot stopper is one of a few players the Saints are targeting before the transfer window closes.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the 26-year-old is set for the move as he wants to play regularly.

Ramsdale has been shopped around all summer, but the club have not received the volume of offers they were expecting.

The Saints had been hoping to sign Justin Bijlow from Feyenoord, but he failed his medical.