Southampton boss Martin: Ramsdale would be fantastic here

Southampton boss Russell Martin was tight-lipped about their quest to sign Aaron Ramsdale.

The Arsenal shot stopper is one of the players available late in the transfer window.

Ramsdale is now second choice at the Emirates Stadium and wants to leave for regular football.

Martin told the Daily Echo: "I don't know about it, I've been on the other side of the pitch. I think he'd be a fantastic addition if we are able to do it.

"We'll see because we had another goalkeeper in this week (Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow) and it was well documented and that didn't end up happening.

"If it gets done, as and when it gets done, I'll express my emotion about it to you then - but until then, I can't really do very much."

