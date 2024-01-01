Southampton eyeing Arsenal keeper Ramsdale

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could be heading to another Premier League club.

The Englishman is firmly second choice at the Emirates Stadium ahead of next season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Sun, Southampton are keen to bring in an experienced goalkeeper after their return to the Premier League.

Ramsdale is highly rated throughout the league and clubs are aware of his desire to move for regular game time.

However, whether he is ready to switch to a club that is likely to be in a relegation battle is another matter.

Ramsdale does support the club, as he watched them in their Championship play-off final win over Leeds United last term.