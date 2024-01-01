Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Man Utd not changing left-back signing plans

Southampton eyeing Arsenal keeper Ramsdale

Southampton eyeing Arsenal keeper Ramsdale
Southampton eyeing Arsenal keeper Ramsdale
Southampton eyeing Arsenal keeper RamsdaleAction Plus
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could be heading to another Premier League club.

The Englishman is firmly second choice at the Emirates Stadium ahead of next season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Sun, Southampton are keen to bring in an experienced goalkeeper after their return to the Premier League.

Ramsdale is highly rated throughout the league and clubs are aware of his desire to move for regular game time.

However, whether he is ready to switch to a club that is likely to be in a relegation battle is another matter.

Ramsdale does support the club, as he watched them in their Championship play-off final win over Leeds United last term.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRamsdale AaronArsenalSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal go for Southampton teenager Gomes Rodriguez
Spurs, Chelsea chasing wantaway Southampton prospect Emsden-James
Cedric not short offers after Arsenal exit