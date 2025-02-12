Southampton's Walker-Peters wanted by Galatasaray as his contract expires

Tribal Football
Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is set to have multiple suitors when he becomes a free agent this summer, per talkSPORT.

He turned down a January move to Galatasaray, opting to see out his contract with Saints.

West Ham and Fulham are both tracking the versatile England international.

Walker-Peters, who can play on either flank, may also be offered a return to Tottenham, his boyhood club.

He left Spurs for Southampton in a £12M deal back in 2020.

Saints have accepted they’re unlikely to keep the 27-year-old beyond this season.

