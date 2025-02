Former Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles is wanted by Galatasaray.

Now with Olympique Lyon, the England international has attracted an approach from Gala.

The Turkish giants want to take Maitland-Niles in a straight loan to the end of the season.

But TMW says OL have rejected the opening proposal.

The transfer window in Turkey is scheduled to close on Tuesday, February 11.