Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
REVEALED: Why Zirkzee first went to players' tunnel after Man Utd hook

West Ham, Atalanta eyeing Southampton midfielder Charles

Ansser Sadiq
West Ham, Atalanta eyeing Southampton midfielder Charles
West Ham, Atalanta eyeing Southampton midfielder CharlesAction Plus
Southampton midfielder Shea Charles is drawing interest from two Premier League sides.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed his time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As he gets used to the intensity of English football, Charles could find himself at a Premier League club in the near future.

Per The Mail,  West Ham, Leicester City and Italian side Atalanta all want to sign him.

He is going to stay at Wednesday until the end of the season, unless Southampton recall him this month.

The possibility of using Charles this season would be dependent on new head coach Ivan Juric's feelings about the player.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCharles SheaSouthamptonAtalantaWest HamSheffield WedLeicesterSerie AChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Sheffield Wednesday ask for Southampton's Edwards
West Ham open talks with agent for Middlesbrough striker Latte Lath
Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl admits Southampton approach