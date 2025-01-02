West Ham, Atalanta eyeing Southampton midfielder Charles

Southampton midfielder Shea Charles is drawing interest from two Premier League sides.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed his time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Advertisement Advertisement

As he gets used to the intensity of English football, Charles could find himself at a Premier League club in the near future.

Per The Mail, West Ham, Leicester City and Italian side Atalanta all want to sign him.

He is going to stay at Wednesday until the end of the season, unless Southampton recall him this month.

The possibility of using Charles this season would be dependent on new head coach Ivan Juric's feelings about the player.