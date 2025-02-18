Bournemouth midfielder Brooks sorry seeing Southampton struggle

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks admitted it’s disappointing to see Southampton struggling this season.

The Welsh international joined Saints on loan from Bournemouth in January 2023 and helped them secure a Premier League return via the play-offs.

Brooks, who started the final at Wembley before being forced off with a shoulder injury, received a warm reception from both sets of fans when substituted in Bournemouth’s 3-1 win at St Mary’s on Saturday.

Speaking before that game he told BBC Radio Solent: "I obviously wanted them to do well this season.

"The gaffer (Russell Martin) took me in and gave me an opportunity to get back to fitness. I wanted to see all the lads that I got on with doing really well in the Premier League.

"It's not really been the case. I'm a Bournemouth player, so I want Bournemouth to win first and foremost."

He continued: "I joined them at a point in my career where I needed to get back on track. I'm thankful to Bournemouth for allowing me to go to Southampton.

"I'm grateful to Southampton for taking me in and it led to one of the better days I've had in football.

"When I went there last year, my sole aim was to help them get back into the Premier League. I felt like I contributed to that.

"It was a great day out but I've come back here (to Bournemouth) now and my main focus is to try and do well in this team."