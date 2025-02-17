Southampton's Bree: There is no point being scared, this season can't get any worse

Southampton defender James Bree insisted that the season cannot get any worse - and the players should not be scared about what is to come.

A 3-1 defeat to neighbours AFC Bournemouth this weekend means the Saints have now suffered 19 defeats in the Premier League this season. Manager Ivan Juric took over from Russell Martin and has struggled so far to turn the club, who are dead bottom of the table, around.

Bree remained positive and stated that it is still possible for the club to survive relegation this season, but spoke after the defeat about how the squad should not be scared to get out on the pitch.

"I don't think anybody is scared to go out there," he said. "It's tough for everybody, the fans want results and we are not giving them to them. It would be easy for them to turn.

"With the position we are in, there is no point being scared because it can't get any worse than where we are right now.

"We all know it's a horrible position to be in. From the highs of this year to... it's not quite gone how we all thought it was going to.

"We are all gutted. We are gutted for the fans, gutted for ourselves, gutted for the gaffer. It's hard because we are all doing what we can and we are still not getting the results."

Southampton grabbed a much-needed win against Ipswich Town at the start of the month in a well-rounded performance under Juric. Bree spoke on the optimism he has for the rest of the season and how many of the squad still believe they can stay up, especially after performances such as that.

"We are all staying as positive as we can because there are 13 games left. There are points left to be had and we will not give up until the very end.

"Until it is mathematically over, there is still a chance that we can do this and we will go until the end to see what happens."