Iraola says starting a game off well is the key to Bournemouth's success this season
Bournemouth struck twice in quick succession around the 15-minute mark, just as Iraola had emphasized the need for early intensity.
Dango Ouattara and Ryan Christie’s goals gave them an early advantage in Hampshire.
Iraola told the Daily Echo: “I think it's key, especially when you play away.
“I think we are having good starts. I remember last games, Newcastle away, Everton the other day.
“Even the two goals in 16 minutes, but in the first minute I think we had two corners for us.
“It's a good start and a message that we are coming here and we want to win this game and we are not happy with the 0-0 and we want things to happen quickly.
“Also, I think they are a team that now is aggressive in the press. I think there were spaces behind them. There were spaces behind us.
“The game could go very open and I'm happy, especially first half, I think we controlled the game very well.”