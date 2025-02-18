Iraola says starting a game off well is the key to Bournemouth's success this season

Bournemouth’s fast start against Southampton was crucial in setting the tone, Andoni Iraola said.

Bournemouth struck twice in quick succession around the 15-minute mark, just as Iraola had emphasized the need for early intensity.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dango Ouattara and Ryan Christie’s goals gave them an early advantage in Hampshire.

Iraola told the Daily Echo: “I think it's key, especially when you play away.

“I think we are having good starts. I remember last games, Newcastle away, Everton the other day.

“Even the two goals in 16 minutes, but in the first minute I think we had two corners for us.

“It's a good start and a message that we are coming here and we want to win this game and we are not happy with the 0-0 and we want things to happen quickly.

“Also, I think they are a team that now is aggressive in the press. I think there were spaces behind them. There were spaces behind us.

“The game could go very open and I'm happy, especially first half, I think we controlled the game very well.”