Juric delighted with Southampton performance (and Downes) for Palace draw

Southampton boss Ivan Juric was left delighted with their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Paul Onuachu appeared to have secured Saints a 1-0 win before Matheus Franca found an injury-time equaliser for the visitors.

Afterwards, Juric said: "I'm very proud with the way we played today and very disappointed that we didn't win because I think we did almost everything good.

"I had a good sensation on the bench that we don't risk anything, we are compact. I'm sorry for the fans and guys that we didn't win. I think we deserve it.

"Like I said before, I had a feeling that we are controlling the game, we don't risk anything, they don't create opportunities.

"They don't create corners or anything dangerous and I had a really good feeling. It was the moment, they were good in the cross and other things.

"We lose a little bit of centimetres in this moment without Paul Onuachu and without Flynn Downes and maybe this is the reason."

On the performance, Juric also said: "I think that everybody needs a little bit of time to understand everything and I think the players make a step forward, I played one step back.

"I had a very good feeling that we can compete now today because there were moments that we pressed really good and were stealing the ball.

"The moment that we are low block, compact, waiting a little bit. I think we can do it better with the ball in some situations.

"In the first half with Kyle Walker-Peters for Paul, in the second half with Flynn, some balls in the middle with Kamaldeen Sulemana, with Mateus Fernandes.

"We can do it better when we have the ball but in a defensive way we were really good."

Juric also had a positive word for Flynn Downes.

"He did a really good game. Really good, really good. He was really good today.

"It is really a pity now that he starts to play again and did a really good performance that we will lose him for the next two games.

"He is unlucky and I am unlucky in this situation. I am sorry for him because for him it was important to do a performance like today.

"He is really training hard and I am sorry that he cannot play in the next two games."