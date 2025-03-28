Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Strasbourg coach Rosenior attracting interest from Leicester, Southampton
Strasbourg coach Rosenior attracting interest from Leicester, SouthamptonFrederick FLORIN / AFP / AFP / Profimedia
Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior is attracting Premier League interest.

L'Equipe says Rosenior's work in Ligue 1 has brought him to the attention of Premier League chairmen.

Southampton and Leicester City are eyeing Rosenior, with both clubs preparing for relegation back to the Championship.

Ivan Juric has admitted he's unsure about holding onto his job at St Mary's, while Van Nistelrooy's position at Leicester City is also in the spotlight.

Rosenior, meanwhile, has Strasbourg sitting just outside the European places in Ligue 1.

Asked about leading Strasbourg into Europe next season, Rosenior said: “Why not?

“We are in the world of football to dream. I will never prevent my players from dreaming. It’s not arrogance, but we are four points away from third with eight games to play. Of course, it’s possible!”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLigue 1Rosenior LiamJuric Ivanvan Nistelrooy RuudStrasbourgLeicesterSouthamptonFootball Transfers
