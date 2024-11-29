Southampton manager Martin wary of sack talk

Southampton manager Russell Martin has addressed his future ahead of a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The beleaguered club take on a high flying Brighton on Friday night in the Premier League.

Martin knows his team has to win games for him to avoid the sack, and for the club to avoid relegation.

On his job, he stated to reporters: “It's a good question, in terms of job security and all that stuff, I think when you become a manager at this level as well you understand the precarious nature of it.

“I have to trust the feeling inside the building, the people and the owners and the conversations we have and the communication we have.

“I don't feel anything but support from everyone, the supporters, the staff here, the ownership, they've been brilliant so I think I have to go off that feeling.

“If that feeling changed at some point maybe I would feel a bit more fragile, a bit more concerned. We know who we are, we know what we're here to do.

“We are trying our very best to do that and we try and manage it with the love and care as it is ours, if the boys were our own, the players, and give it everything we've got.

“It is hard work and you do have sleepless nights but you just have to trust that eventually that will pay off and it will come good and it always has done so far.”

