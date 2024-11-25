Szoboszlai opens up about Salah contract situation at Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai admits he hopes that he can play with Mohamed Salah for some time to come.

The Egyptian has once again hinted that his future may not lie at Anfield anymore.

Salah is yet to be formally offered a new contract and his present deal expires in the summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match after a 3-2 win over Southampton, Szoboszlai stated: "Everybody knows Mo, he just needs to keep going. Hopefully I can play with him as long as I can!"

Liverpool fans appear to agree, with one banner showcased in recent weeks by supporters.

It reads: "He Fires A Bow. Now Give Mo His Dough," referencing Salah’s contract demands.