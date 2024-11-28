Club Brugge set to bid for Southampton striker Onuachu in huge January deal

Belgian champions Club Brugge are interested in Southampton striker Paul Onuachu in a permanent January deal.

This comes from the Belgian publication Voetbalkrant, which reports that Brugge are interested in the Nigerian forward. The forward is open to a move away from the club this January despite becoming a key player under manager Russell Martin in recent months.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 30-year-old scored 85 goals in 134 appearances for Brugge’s rivals Genk before making the summer move to the Saints in 2022 where he has a limited number of appearances.

Saints have told Onuachu to find a new club, according to the report, despite Martin handing him his first start against Liverpool last week where he impressed many fans with his strength and agility throughout the game.

Onuachu spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor, with the club reluctant to sell him. Now, with January offers set to come in for the striker, he could leave permanently to find more minutes on the pitch.