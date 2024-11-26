Walcott admits he could have joined Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd while at Arsenal

Former Premier League star Theo Walcott has spoken about the start of his career.

The veteran was a teenager when he left Southampton for Premier League giants Arsenal.

This week, Walcott has talked about how then manager Arsene Wenger convinced him to join the Gunners in 2006 as a 17-year-old.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, he said: "There was (options for me). Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd came in with a very late bid which I wasn't aware of at the time.

"(But) To be honest my mind was already made up as soon as Arsene Wenger got involved.

"I remember going back to his place with David Dein.

"His sofa was a little bit lower than this and his legs were higher than his actual face itself being how tall he was.

"(Laughing) I'll never forget that image it was very unusual.

"And Thierry Henry of course was a player that I was really inspired to learn from.

"As soon as I had Arsenal involved I just want to go there and play with him.

"It was my dream to play with someone like 'that' and if you ask any kid if they want the opportunity to play with their star they're going to do it.

"And it was an easy option."

