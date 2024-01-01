Southampton legend Benali happy Martin signed new deal

Southampton legend Francis Benali is happy seeing Russell Martin sign a new deal.

Martin penned fresh terms last week.

Benali wrote for the Daily Echo: "It's probably better to do these things whilst you're not focusing on the day-to-day, week-to-week of the games.

"There's a lot of work and attention that goes around that and that time isn't there once the season's underway.

"It's great news for all of us to know that the future of Russell and his staff is secured long-term. It's almost like with a player as well.

"There's always a little rumbling if they have a year to go and stuff like that. We're talking about these things all the time in the media and we're aware of it.

"It's now one of those topics that's off the table. Russell has been the first to say all along, it's not just down to him - he gives his team a lot of credit and rightly so."