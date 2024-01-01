Martin delighted with new deals for he and Southampton staff

Southampton boss Russell Martin has signed a new three-year contract.

Martin's staff have also extended their deals ahead of preseason kickoff.

Advertisement Advertisement

Assistant manager Matt Gill, first-team coach Carl Martin, goalkeeping coach Dean Thornton, coach Colin Calderwood, sports scientist Rhys Owen and analyst Ben Parker have also signed new contracts.

Martin said: "I'm really grateful to the owners and to Phil (Parsons, chief executive). Once the season was finished, they expressed a desire to discuss a long-term plan with myself and the coaching staff.

"It just made me feel that we're all together and that we are really aligned, really together on the plan and we're going to attack the Premier League in our way, so it's really exciting.

“I’d like to thank them for showing that commitment and for really believing in us and what we've done and the support they've given us so far - and I'm really looking forward to continuing the journey, because it's been an amazing year."

Martin added: "I feel like we've all learned so much as a club, as a group. I feel like there's so much to be excited about, that when we first discussed it, there was not even a question from myself or the coaches about what to do.

"It was like: 'Yeah, let's do this.' It's all been tied up pretty quickly and I'm really excited about the season ahead."