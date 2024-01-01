Russell Martin wants new signings to buy into club identity

Martin has already made two signings and wants more to fit into club culture

Southampton manager Russell Martin has insisted that any new signings signing must"buy into the vision and style" that the club have "built everything" around.

After signing 36-year-old Adam Lallana and 30-year-old Charlie Taylor the club is looking to strengthen its squad ahead of their Premier League return next season.

Speaking about the club's philosophy and vision he said was very passionate about what’s to come.

"We will get stronger in the identity of the team and we will get better at so many things.

"I am convinced of that because we have to - and the guys are so willing to learn. We have made a couple of signings already.

"They are going to really help us with that as they have lots of Premier League experience and are demanding characters in the best way.

"They are also people who really want to be a part of this group and what we are building. Anyone who comes in has to buy into that.

"They have to buy not just into being in the Premier League and being grateful for that but for the vision and the style. We have built everything around that now.

"The way we train and the way we behave off the pitch is all built around going onto the pitch and being brave enough to express yourself."

It’s clear it is going to be a strict regime under Martin and those coming into the club as well as those who remain who will have to buy into the identity that clearly means so much to what the club has built.