Tribal Football

Gallardo Marcelo breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Gallardo Marcelo
Al-Ittihad president admits Gallardo sacked for demanding Benzema axing

Al-Ittihad president admits Gallardo sacked for demanding Benzema axing

Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
Gallardo Marcelo page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Gallardo Marcelo - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Gallardo Marcelo news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.