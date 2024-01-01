Southampton boss Martin details Smallbone setback

Tribal Football
Southampton boss Russell Martin insists Ryan Fraser's red card changed the game in defeat to Leicester City on Saturday.

Saints blew a 2-0 lead to lose 2-3 at St Mary's.

Martin insisted afterwards: "I was really happy with a lot of the performance and a lot of the performances of the team. 

"Mateus was one foul away from getting red-carded as well because he'd had a booking and made a few and was a bit fatigued from his international travels.

"I will look at the change we made and all that stuff but I think genuinely the red-card has really changed the game for us.

"I think it was a brilliant time for us to get through a difficult moment when we conceded 2-1 and felt we did and then that happened."

On Will Smallbone's injury, Martin added: "It looks like he's tweaked his hamstring again which is really disappointing for him and for us.

"He soldiered on and battled through the last 10-15 minutes with that for the team because that's the kind of guy he is." 

