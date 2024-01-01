Vardy scores landmark Leicester goal against Southampton - breaking yet another record

Vardy scores landmark career goal against Southampton as he breaks yet another record

Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy scored as he helped his side in an epic 3-2 comeback against Southampton on Saturday.

Steve Cooper's side made a heroic comeback against Saints at the weekend, with Vardy breaking another record despite many questioning his age this season.

Vardy’s strike makes it 200 goals for the Foxes and England in a legendary career that saw him rise from being a striker at lower league sides such as Fleetwood Town and Halifax Town to a Premier League legend.

The 37-year-old was dragged down by Ryan Fraser in the box who, after VAR review, was dismissed for the denial of a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Vardy stepped up to the spot and fired it past Aaron Ramsdale who could do nothing to stop the forward celebrating his 200th goal in a Leicester or England shirt.