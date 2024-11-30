Southampton boss Martin slams Hurzeler: He kept trying to get my players booked!

Southampton boss Russell Martin and Brighton rival Fabian Hurzeler exchanged barbs after Friday night's 1-1 draw.

The pair clashed during the game, with both managers shown a yellow card. Hurzeler was booked for waving an imaginary card in the first half.

Martin was then a yellow card for his reaction to more protests from the Brighton boss after a foul by Flynn Downes.

“That’s exactly what I said at half-time,” said Hurzeler. “Then he makes another foul.

“There’s no explanation, it changes the game. But you have to be very careful about what you say in England. My yellow card I can’t understand.”

Pressed about his clash with Martin after the final whistle,he added: “For me, it’s just important to have respect.

"It’s important to respect each other and how you talk to each other. It's so important. That’s how I was educated. Ask him about it. ”

In response, Martin snapped: "Respect is reciprocal. It’s mutual.

"The manager decided to say something about respect. The number of times in the opposition dugout that he asked for a booking for one of our players.

"I've never known it to be to that level. But it's no problem. We're both trying to win so it's no problem."

