Southampton pair Downes, Dibling happy with point from Brighton

Southampton midfielder Flynn Downes was delighted scoring in their 1-1 draw at Brighton on Friday night.

Downes canceled out Kaoru Mitoma's opener for the hosts to earn Saints the point.

He later said: "It is massive to come here with the form they're on - they're a good team. We knew it would be tough, but we will take a point.

"What a feeling (scoring). To do it in front of the fans, they have been so good this year.

"Hopefully this is a turning point in our season."

Downes also said of teammate Tyler Dibling: "It is crazy. He is getting better every week. Hopefully he carries on and he'll have some career."

Dibling, meanwhile, said: "We get another goal disallowed. I feel like we have been unlucky this season. It is another point and we need to step up from there.

"Russell (Martin) trusts to play me. It is good to get a run of games and show people what I can do.

"It is just how I play, no matter who I play against. I have always been like that."