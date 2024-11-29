Brighton midfielder O'Riley: Southampton draw not good

Brighton midfielder Matt O'Riley has declared Friday night's draw with Southampton as "points dropped".

Flynn Downes canceled out Kaoru Mitoma's opener for the hosts to earn Saints the point.

Advertisement Advertisement

O'Riley later said: "Not great. Points dropped. We had a lot of chances, especially in the first half, but we weren't ruthless enough.

"Maybe a lack of intensity, a bit sloppy on the ball, bad decision making, it just wasn't really good enough.

"If you don't work hard enough you're never going to win.

"We tried to win but we weren't good enough.

"I feel good physically which is positive. I'd like to contribute more. It's nice to be back playing. I feel like I'm getting fitter every day."