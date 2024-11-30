Southampton goalkeeper Ramsdale slams VAR after Brighton draw: You can't be serious!

Tribal Football
Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale slammed the match officials after their 1-1 draw at Brighton on Friday night.

Cameron Archer's goal was denied after five minutes of deliberation amongst referee Rob Jones and VAR. After much back and forth, it was eventually decided to rule out the goal.

Ramsdale sat out the game, but took to social media to slam the decision, posting: "You can not be serious" along with a 'face-palm' emoji.

Saints boss Russell Martin said: "This is my problem with VAR. The guys on the pitch, the referees and assistants, have such a difficult job. I wouldn’t do it. It’s crazy. It’s so difficult but I could understand why they might give it in the heat of the moment.

"The point of VAR, I thought, was to take out the subjectivity and make it really clear. Does he (Bart Verbruggen) move because of Adam Armstrong? He doesn’t.

"We spend four or five minutes all waiting in the stadium, it’s cold, the tensions are high and then that decision gets given."

 

