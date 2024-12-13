Southampton boss Martin fed-up with Dibling agent

Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling's agent is the reason he has not signed a new contract.

That is the view of Saints boss Russell Martin, who admitted the club are trying to hold onto the youngster.

Dibling has been the one bright aspect of their season so far, impressing in the Premier League.

He told the Daily Echo: "There is an option that we can extend his contract, but I don't think we want to do that; we want to reward Tyler for his performances.

"I've spoken to Tyler's mum and dad about it, and I've spoken to Tyler about it but I'm not involved in any of the negotiations.

"It's down to Phil (Parsons, Saints CEO), the owners and Tyler's agent. That's where I think it gets tricky. I don't have any news for you on that.

"We have offered him a new contract, one that I believe is a really good contract for someone his age. At the minute, I don't think his agent agrees.

"I think Tyler wants it done and I think Tyler's parents want it done but we will see how long it takes.

"I was told about some rumours that Manchester United wanted to buy him for £21million. I'm not sure they would get his left boot for that."

