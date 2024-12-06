Southampton's Dibling scouted by Man Utd and Villa in major move

Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling is being linked to a host of top teams this season.

The midfielder has been a huge bright spark for the beleaguered Saints, who are bottom of the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Sun, the 18-year-old is being heavily scouted by Manchester United and Aston Villa.

United want to sign the best young British talent whenever possible and would see Dibling as the ideal recruit.

If Southampton do go down, the club would have an incredibly tough time holding onto Dibbling.

Pundit Danny Murphy recently stated: “It is the quality he has got - the belief in himself and the physical power. He just goes past people with ease. He has got a lovely left foot. He is very brave on the ball and his decision-making is good.

"It is difficult to get too over the top with these young players, because he has just come on to the scene, but he is going to be something special.

"It is great for him getting all these minutes at Southampton. They are giving him the freedom to play and giving him time to learn the game.

"He is just enjoying himself and he is playing with a real belief in himself. He is just instrumental in this team."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play