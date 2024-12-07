Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man Utd prioritising move for Southampton winger Dibling
Southampton winger Tyler Dibling is emerging as a priority target for Manchester United.

Dibling has been the big success story in a struggling first-half of the season with Saints.

The Sun says the teen is being scouted regularly by United, as they plan to make a move for the 18 year-old.

Indeed, it's suggested Dibling is a priority target for United in 2025.

Already capped by England U21s, Dibling has a deal with Saints to 2027.

 

