Southampton boss Martin: Board support leaves me energised

Southampton boss Russell Martin says the support of the board has left him feeling full of energy.

Saints face Tottenham on Sunday inside the dropzone, but Martin remains safe from the sack.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told the Daily Echo: "I'm not sure I feel refreshed but I feel energised.

"I didn't after Saturday at Aston Villa. Losing hurts and we've lost too much so I want to get that feeling back of winning after we won so much last year.

"You get used to that we haven't done it enough this year, but I feel energised by the response from the players and the staff when I come in the building.

"I feel nothing but love and support from the people here all the staff, everyone from the chefs in the kitchen, the kit people, the coaching staff, the players.

"As long as I feel that I'll have the energy to keep working and keep trying to be better and keep trying to improve and we have so much to improve.

"I'm still so excited about the group and what they're capable of and how much we can grow them, and I'll keep doing that until I'm told I'm not wanted."