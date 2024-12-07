Southampton boss Martin: We need to cut numbers in January

Southampton boss Russell Martin admits they need to shed numbers in January.

Martin concedes his squad is too big, despite being currently in the dropzone.

The manager said: "We're in communication all the time. I think we also have to appreciate and respect the squad is too big.

"There'll have to be a few people that leave whether that be on loan or some maybe permanently too. We also have a couple of players out on loan.

"They are doing really well as well so that is to consider. There'll be some changes and there'll be some people in to help us.

"There'll be some people leave. I'm not sure how that looks right now because January, in my experience of it as a manager, I don't enjoy it very much.

"It can be quite chaotic so we're trying to keep calm and be as organised as we possibly can and ready as we possibly can.

"We know what we want to improve and how we want to improve it but then after that so much needs to happen for that."