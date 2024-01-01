Song joined Barcelona for his family's future despite knowing he would be on the bench

Tribal Football
Former Arsenal midfielder Alex Song admitted he had no issues being a bench warmer at Barcelona.

The all-action pass master left the Emirates Stadium for the Catalan giants in 2012.

He was a star at Arsenal, but went on to be a bit part player on a high wage at Barca.

"When Barcelona offered me a contract, and I saw how much I would earn, I didn't think twice," he admitted on social media.

"I felt my wife and children should have comfortable lives once my career is over. I met Barca's sporting director, and he told me I would not get to play many games, but I didn't give a f*** I knew that now I would become a millionaire."

Song continued: "Most footballers live beyond their means.

"I was at Arsenal for eight years but only began to earn a good living in the last four. 

“That was because my salary went up a lot -- but also because I came to realize what a waster I was. 

“During my entire time at Arsenal, I couldn't even save £100,000, while people thought I must be a millionaire."

