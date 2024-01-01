Villa midfielder Barrenechea backed for big things with Valencia: Wonderful footballer

Aston Villa midfielder Enzo Barrenechea is being backed to make a big impact at Valencia.

Barrenechea is on a season-long loan at VCF after joining Villa over the summer from Juventus.

Advertisement Advertisement

His former Juve youth coach Andrea Bonatti told SuperDeporte: “He is a wonderful footballer.

"He has many virtues. He is very technical, he controls the ball very well under pressure, he has that ability that comes from futsal, which allows him to have good ball coverage. He has an excellent short game with both legs. And a great long movement, when you have to give speed to the game.

"He is very brave in aerial play, in heading. He is very helpful in defensive and offensive actions in the air. He covers a lot of ground, he is a 6 that gives a lot of balance, that frees up a lot for the teammate next to him. He is always on alert, with a great tactical sense, giving orders to avoid transitions against the rival team.

“On an emotional level, he does not succumb to pressure. When there is a game with high psychological tension and a lot of heartbeats, he is in his element. He is always present, he is not like other players who disappear in hostile contexts, because they suffer from it. He is a cold-hearted South American, who does not feel the pressure in difficult moments.”