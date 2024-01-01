Tribal Football

Song Alex latest - Football player and team news, squad updates, transfer news & rumours

Song Alex
Song joined Barcelona for his family's future despite knowing he would be on the bench

Song: Why I quit Arsenal for Barcelona bench role

Most Read
Cassano: Napoli know Osimhen much better than Lukaku
Man Utd set to hold talks with French star this week
REVEALED: The reason for Boehly, Eghbali Chelsea blow-up
Antony pushing to leave Man Utd and join Mourinho at Fenerbahce
Song Alex page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Song Alex - breaking team news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Song Alex news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.