Haaland's new Man City to include buyout clause

Erling Haaland's new deal with Manchester City will include a buyout clause.

Marca says the option will be in the range "of interest" for Real Madrid.

Haaland is close to putting pen to paper on a contract which will make him the highest paid player in the Premier League.

The new agreement will see Haaland paid higher than teammate Kevin de Bruyne, who is on £425,000-a-week.

The Norway striker's current deal runs to 2027.