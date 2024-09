Arsenal midfielder Lokonga suffers setback at Sevilla

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has suffered a setback at Sevilla.

The young Belgian is on a season-long loan at Sevilla.

Marca says Lokonga is facing a break of four weeks due to problems with his hamstring.

The 24-year-old started in the first two games of the season before having a spell on the bench.

He was then completely out of the squad for the last game as a result of a hamstring injury, which has now been confirmed.