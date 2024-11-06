Slot rejects Carragher's analysis of Liverpool after Bayer Leverkusen win

Liverpool manager Arne Slot told Jamie Carragher he did not have a full understanding of the coach’s style of play.

Carragher claimed that Slot did not want his team to play end to end football, saying as much after their 2-1 win over Brighton at the weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the Dutch coach rejected the analysis and felt that his similarity to Jurgen Klopp is why he was hired by the club.

Speaking to CBS Sports after Liverpool's 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in midweek, he stated:

"Most of the time in your career you have been right, in this situation maybe you weren't informed well enough… I like the high press just as much as Jurgen liked it.

"I think that's also one of the reasons why Liverpool came to me, that our playing style was quite similar.

"What I do agree with you about Jamie is maybe with the ball… risk vs reward, sometimes wait a bit longer to play the ball in behind.

"But what we always want from our players is that we press them really high and that's what we did in the moments you showed."