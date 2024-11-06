Hurzeler praises Verbruggen's maturity and "unbelievable character" at Brighton

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has praised Bart Verbruggen for his professional mindset and maturity after an excellent performance against Liverpool.

The Holland international made a number of crucial saves against Liverpool and Hurzeler says his Anfield performance is about his personality and mentality that has helped him become the team’s number one goalkeeper.

“We want to play out from the back and we do make mistakes," said Hurzeler.

“I demand it from my players because like this you develop. I really enjoy working with him because he is an unbelievable character.

“For his age he is very mature and he sees things very professionally.

The German coach admis that Verbruggen serves as a role model to many.

“That is why he is a role model for everything. I think he can play a big part in the future of the club.

“And of course on the pitch he helps us with his saves but not only his saves.With his feet he is very good and very important for us to build up from the back.”

Hurzeler has favoured the 22-year-old over the likes of Jason Steele and says that he is very happy with his passing game that is helping Brighton perform this season.

“In the end, the goalkeeper is the first build-up player and that is why I am happy with him and his development.

“I am sure Bart will be a very important part for us in the future.”