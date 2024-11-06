Brighton boss Hurzeler raiding DFB for new staff addition

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is returning to Germany to add to his backroom team.

BILD says Daniel Niedzkowski, from the German Football Association, is about to move to the Seagulls. The DFB is said to be already looking for a successor.

The 47-year-old has been working there as head of football coach training since 2016 and as assistant coach with the U21s since 2021.

Before that, Niedzkowski worked for three years at Bayer Leverkusen alongside Roger Schmidt and Sami Hyypiä, among others.

At Brighton, the Solingen native will both support Hürzeler in terms of training and at the same time introduce new structures at the Premier League club.

