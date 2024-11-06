Liverpool hat-trick hero Diaz: Not easy for Slot to replace Klopp

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Action Plus
Liverpool ace Luis Diaz praised manager Arne Slot after hitting a hat-trick in their Champions League defeat of Bayer Leverkusen.

Diaz was played through the middle by Slot and struck three goals on the night.

The most important thing is the three points, so that we can ultimately progress in the Champions League. Things have gone really well for us under the new manager. It was not easy for him to step in and fill Jürgen Klopp's shoes," Diaz told Amazon Prime afterwards.

"We have high quality players all over the pitch and I really enjoyed playing in that position today (yesterday).

"I'm just happy to be on the pitch. Now I have to find the ball, because I want to hide it in a special place at home."

